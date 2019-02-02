Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin wins Game Changer Award

Griffin was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a condition in which his left hand developed irregularly. At the age of four, Griffin had his left hand amputated. This setback did not discourage Shaquem and his twin brother, Shaquill from their dream of playing professional sports together. Growing up in Central Florida, Griffin ran track and played baseball and football. Despite his disability, Griffin's football skills caught the attention of the University of Central Florida football program, where he and Shaquill both played.