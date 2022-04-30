2022 NFL Draft

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 08:04 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Seattle Seahawks are adding to their offensive backfield, but it's not at quarterback -- at least not yet.

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

Walker was the second running back off the board and the second straight pick for the Seahawks, who picked Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe at No. 40.

Mafe projects to hopefully fill the huge hole left by the release of all-time franchise great Bobby Wagner, who was released in the offseason and later signed with the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams.

Walker's selection shines a light on the future of Chris Carson, who missed 13 games last season (his fifth with the team) due to a neck injury. With the Seahawks re-signing Rashaad Penny and now drafting the reigning Doak Walker Award winner, Carson's future in the Emerald City appears to be at least in doubt.

Walker is coming off a stellar junior season in which he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Seahawks' back-to-back picks also came and went with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis still on the board. Thus, if the Seahawks are going to add a signal-caller in the draft, the wait carries on.

