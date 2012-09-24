Seahawks sack Aaron Rodgers eight times in first half

In a stunning show on the national stage, the Seahawks sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eight times in the first half.
Seattle was led by defensive end Chris Clemons, who had four sacks in two quarters. Rookie Bruce Irvin and veteran Brandon Mebane each had two.
Green Bay's protection was terrible, but Rodgers had a role in it, too. The reigning NFL MVP held the ball for far too long, giving Seahawks rushers time to get to him.
The Seahawks had a shot at the NFL record of 12 sacks in a game, but they couldn't get to Rodgers in the second half. But they got a miracle at the end and won 14-12.