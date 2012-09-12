Seahawks' Russell Okung expected to play vs. Cowboys

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that starting left tackle Russell Okung should be able to play on Sunday against Dallas, but he is unlikely to practice most of this week.
Okung did not participate in Wednesday's practice after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee late in the Seahawks' 20-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He'll be limited through the week, with Frank Omiyale getting reps at left tackle during practice.
That won't be the only change on the Seahawks offensive line. John Moffitt will move back in as the starter at right guard in place of rookie J.R. Sweezy, who struggled in his first NFL start. Moffitt missed a few weeks of the preseason after having elbow surgery. He got a little bit of action in the preseason finale against Oakland, but was inactive against the Cardinals.
It'll be Moffitt's first game since Week 10 of last season, when Moffitt suffered a season-ending knee injury.
"It feels like it's been a little while, first with the knee and then the elbow. It feels great just to be playing football again and hopefully move on with no more bumps in the road," Moffitt said.
Seattle will be without reserve wide receiver Charly Martin after he suffered a bruised lung against the Cardinals, but welcomed receiver Golden Tate back at practice. He missed the Arizona game with a knee injury.
And receiver Doug Baldwin will be able to go after suffering a pair of broken teeth trying to make a diving catch in the final moments of Seattle's loss. Baldwin cracked his two front teeth and needed 4½ hours of dental work on Tuesday to make the repair.
"That was probably the worst pain I've ever felt in my life and I've had surgery on both of my shoulders, my knee, and that was by far the worst," Baldwin said.
