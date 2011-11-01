Seahawks rookie CB Sherman dismisses play of Bengals' Green

For the record, Green notched four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, part of a season that's seen him catch 33 balls for 516 yards and five scores. You don't hear too many people inside the Bengals organization ripping on Green, especially at a position that can be tough to master as a rookie. He and Dalton form one of the league's most promising young duos -- something the Seahawks have sorely lacked this season.