Seahawks' Pete Carroll a huge fan of Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill remains a wild card in this month's draft, but don't expect to see the Texas A&M star remain on the board if he drops to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 12.
That according to SI.com's Peter King, who was told Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was beside himself while watching the quarterback at a workout.
"At Tannehill's workout," said a source, "Pete Carroll was giggling like a schoolgirl watching him throw. His attitude was like, 'What are we even doing here? He'll never be there for us.' "
Said King: "You can write this down. If Tannehill were to be there at 12, Seattle would take him."
The Seahawks just signed Matt Flynn to a three-year deal, but Tannehill has obviously impressed Seattle enough that the team would be willing to draft Flynn's successor before he even threw a pass for the team.
With several teams in the top 10 in need of quarterback help, don't expect Carroll's crush to materialize into anything of substance. But with the coach's affection out there, there remains the possibility of a team trading up to get ahead of the Seahawks were Tannehill to fall.