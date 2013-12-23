Seahawks' Percy Harvin won't practice this week

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported three weeks ago that complications with Percy Harvin's surgically repaired hip would likely keep the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver out of action for the remainder of the regular season.
Coach Pete Carroll finally accepted that reality Monday, acknowledging that Harvin will not practice this week leading up to the regular-season finale.
Harvin has not undergone an MRI or had a follow-up procedure since he suffered the setback in late November. At this point, though, Carroll has no clue when Harvin will return to football action.
Initial speculation was that the Seahawks were simply exercising the utmost caution so Harvin would be ready come playoff time. Now, there's legitimate concern that the playmaker's season is a complete wash.
Here's what else we learned in Carroll's news conference:
»Russell Okung is tentatively expected to play Sunday against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Robert Quinn and the St. Louis Rams, but Carroll believes the left tackle's toe injury will be a problem for the rest of the season.
» When Carroll reported to his office at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Russell Wilson was already there, grinding away after the first home loss of his career. "He couldn't sleep. I couldn't sleep," Carroll said. "So we found ourselves in a room watching film together."