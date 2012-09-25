Seahawks-Packers defensive clinic overshadowed

Replacement officials have taken over all discussion about "Monday Night Football," but don't overlook the fact that the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks put on a defensive clinic, too.
The Packers gave up just 238 yards and allowed the Seahawks to convert 2 of 11 third downs. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 47.6 percent of his passes for 130 yards, including the 24-yard Hail Mary. Rookie linebacker Nick Perry showed ridiculous athleticism by chasing Wilson down from behind for a sack. Marshawn Lynch averaged 3.9 yards per carry. The Seahawks reached the red zone only once.
The Seahawks had eight first-half sacks -- more than 23 teams have all season. They held the Packers to 12 points. Remember, this is reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the highest-scoring team from 2011. The offense managed 268 yards and was 7 of 15 on third downs. The Packers found the red zone twice all night.
This would have been celebrated if this was a Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game. Or if we weren't busy talking about the final play.