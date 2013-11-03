Seahawks overcome deficit, keep Buccaneers winless

The Seattle Seahawks began Sunday in a deep slumber. They woke up just in time to stave off embarrassment.
Seattle spotted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 points, but rallied back in the second half for a 27-24 overtime win. The Seahawks overcame a 21-point deficit for the first time in team history and tied a team record with their 12th-straight win at home.
The Seahawks (8-1) have two wins in the last six days, though neither victory will be remembered for its grandeur. The Bucs, meanwhile, take the long flight home at 0-8. The hot seat under Greg Schiano is officially in flames.
Here's what else we took away from the game:
- The Seahawks committed a season-high three turnovers, though the offense's performance was a big improvement over its "Monday Night Football" stinker against the Rams. The Seahawks keep winning despite their current funk. That's a good sign.
- Looking for silver linings for the Bucs? Mike Glennon had his moments, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tiquan Underwood that showed some nice footwork and touch. Running back Mike Jones rushed for a season-high 158 yards and threw a Tebow-style touchdown pass. Doug Martin never looked that good when healthy this season. Safety Mark Barron was all over the field.
- The Seahawks leaned hard on Beast Mode in crunch time. Marshawn Lynch put the Seahawks on his back in overtime with 44 yards on six carries. Russell Wilson is the franchise in Seattle, but Lynch remains the offense's top weapon.
- The Bucs' offense went into a shell in the second half after looking genuinely frisky over the first two quarters. You're not going to run away and hide when playing at CenturyLink Field, and Greg Schiano should have known that. The events of Sunday don't help Schiano's chances of making it to January.
- Seattle has given up 398 yards on the ground in the past two weeks. Run defense is the weak link in an otherwise stout defense.