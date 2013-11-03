Around the League

Presented By

Seahawks overcome deficit, keep Buccaneers winless

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 12:07 PM

The Seattle Seahawks began Sunday in a deep slumber. They woke up just in time to stave off embarrassment.

Seattle spotted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 points, but rallied back in the second half for a 27-24 overtime win. The Seahawks overcame a 21-point deficit for the first time in team history and tied a team record with their 12th-straight win at home.

The Seahawks (8-1) have two wins in the last six days, though neither victory will be remembered for its grandeur. The Bucs, meanwhile, take the long flight home at 0-8. The hot seat under Greg Schiano is officially in flames.

Here's what else we took away from the game:

  1. The Seahawks committed a season-high three turnovers, though the offense's performance was a big improvement over its "Monday Night Football" stinker against the Rams. The Seahawks keep winning despite their current funk. That's a good sign.
  1. Looking for silver linings for the Bucs? Mike Glennon had his moments, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tiquan Underwood that showed some nice footwork and touch. Running back Mike Jones rushed for a season-high 158 yards and threw a Tebow-style touchdown pass. Doug Martin never looked that good when healthy this season. Safety Mark Barron was all over the field.
  1. The Seahawks leaned hard on Beast Mode in crunch time. Marshawn Lynch put the Seahawks on his back in overtime with 44 yards on six carries. Russell Wilson is the franchise in Seattle, but Lynch remains the offense's top weapon.
  1. The Bucs' offense went into a shell in the second half after looking genuinely frisky over the first two quarters. You're not going to run away and hide when playing at CenturyLink Field, and Greg Schiano should have known that. The events of Sunday don't help Schiano's chances of making it to January.
  1. Seattle has given up 398 yards on the ground in the past two weeks. Run defense is the weak link in an otherwise stout defense.

We handed out our Midseason Hero Awards in the latest "Around the League" Podcast.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More