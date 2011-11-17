Seahawks OT Carpenter likely done for season with torn ACL

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 01:38 AM

Seattle Seahawks rookie right tackle James Carpenter tore his anterior cruciate ligament and likely will miss the remainder of the season, a team source said Thursday.

The Seahawks later confirmed the injury to The Associated Press. Carpenter was taken off the field during practice Wednesday after being injured in a pass-rush drill, and he had an MRI that night.

There's no timetable for when Carpenter will have surgery or on his recovery time, but ACL injuries usually require about nine months of rehabilitation.

"Yesterday, it was bad. Just the way he went down, the way the injury happened," Breno Giacomini, who'll replace Carpenter as the starting right tackle, told The Associated Press. "That's the way it goes. It's tough for him. James will be back, though. He's a tough kid, so he'll be back and we'll try and help him however we can help him.

Carpenter, whom the Seahawks selected 25th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, has started in all nine of the team's games this season. His is the second major injury on Seattle's offensive line this week. Rookie right guard John Moffitt, the Seahawks' second draft pick, tore ligaments in his right knee during Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and was lost for the season.

The Seahawks' offensive line has played better of late. After giving up 28 sacks through the first seven games, Seattle surrendered just one sack in each of the past two games against Dallas and Baltimore -- two of the better defenses, statistically, in the NFL. They also got a better push in the run game, averaging 140.5 rushing yards the past two weeks after averaging just 77.7 through the first seven games.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.