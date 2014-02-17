Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch goes Beast Mode in Brazil

Fresh off his Super Bowlwin, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is busy spreading the gospel of the National Football League at an AFWB camp down in Brazil, where one young student of the gridiron learned the hard way that Beast Mode has no offseason.
Our advice: Watch this on loop whenever you are sad or down or questioning existence. It's the gift that keeps on giving.
