Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch enters not guilty plea in DUI case

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has entered a not guilty plea following his arrest for investigation of driving under the influence in Northern California.
Lynch's attorney, Ivan Golde, entered the plea on Lynch's behalf in Alameda County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lynch's arraignment was originally schedule for mid-August, but Golde said he moved up the initial court hearing in order to get more access to the evidence.
Golde said Thursday he believes that unless the case is dismissed, it will not go to trial until after the 2012 NFL season is over.
Lynch was arrested on July 14. He was charged with two counts in Alameda County, Calif.: driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and driving while having a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher.
