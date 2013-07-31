Seahawks hope Percy Harvin returns by Thanksgiving

The panic in Seattle over Percy Harvin's hip surgery already has started to subside. The Seahawks still are Super Bowl contenders with plenty of weapons.
They also might have Harvin back in time for a playoff run. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Seahawks "hope" to have Harvin back in time for Thanksgiving, but they have a bye that week. That would put a spotlight on their Week 13 Monday Night Football tilt against the New Orleans Saints for Harvin's potential return.
If Harvin recovers quickly, perhaps he might be back for the Week 11 date against his former Minnesota Vikings teammates in Seattle.
It's worth noting here that initial reports indicated the Seahawks hoped Harvin wouldn't even need surgery, and that their doctors recommended rest and rehabilitation first. The fact that Harvin announced his surgery on Twitter and not through the team is another sign of disconnect between the organization and its prized offseason acquisition. Setting expectations for his return just sets up a chance to fall short of expectations.
Harvin very well might be back by Thanksgiving or before. But that's a long time from now, with a ton of variables that can change his timeline. Hip surgeries are not simple matters. Percy Harvin stories rarely are.