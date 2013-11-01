Seahawks' Golden Tate fined $7,875 for taunting

Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate acknowledged that his taunting penalty in Monday night's win over the St. Louis Rams was "immature."
Costly, too.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Tate was fined $7,875 by the league for waving at Rams defenders as he rolled in for an 80-yard touchdown reception.
"Hurt my team," Tate told NFL Media's Michelle Beisner after the game. "I've gotta stay composed. ... Act like I've been there before."
Seattle survived to win its third straight, but Tate's antics cut into his spending cash. He's not alone.
Other league fines, per Rapoport:
»Bills pass rusher Mario Williams was docked $7,875 for hi facemask of Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Buffalo's loss to New Orleans.
»Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden was fined $7,875 for a hit out of bounds in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
»New York Jets receiver David Nelson received a $7,875 fine for unnecessary roughness on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones. From the same game, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was hit with a $21,000 fine for spearing.
»Falcons defensive end Osi Umenyiora was fined $15,750 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Palmer in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Atlanta safety William Moore also received a $15,750 fine for a helmet shot.
» A pair of Broncos were fined by the league for playing rough with Washington Redskins quarterbacks: Denver linebacker Wesley Woodyard was docked $15,750 for helmet-to-helmet contact, and defensive lineman Kevin Vickerson was docked $7,875 for a late hit.