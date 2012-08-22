Seahawks GM unsure if Owens, Edwards can coexist

On the surface, it appeared to be a duplicative move by the team. Edwards and Owens are essentially the same type of player, veteran pass catchers who don't bring value on special teams.
They also carry the reputation of being suspect locker room guys. During a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, general manager John Schneider was asked by NFL Network contributor Adam Schein if the Seahawks can trust T.O. and Edwards as teammates.
"Adam, quite honestly, we are still evaluating that."
It was a candid answer from the GM, and one that goes back to our initial theory that Owens and Edwards were heading for a death match in training camp.
Owens had a fairly disastrous preseason debut against the Denver Broncos last weekend, finishing with zero catches on five targets, including a drop of a sure 46-yard touchdown pass from Matt Flynn. Edwards had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener, but was shutout against the Broncos.
Schneider's comment certainly makes it seem like the Seahawks' roster isn't big enough for both of them.