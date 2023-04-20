Seahawks GM John Schneider expects trade talks to heat up on week of 2023 NFL Draft

Schneider said Wednesday that talks are in their nascent stages regarding draft trades, with most clubs simply getting a feel for what teams hope to do come draft day. The GM noted that the substantive talks don't heat up until next week or after the draft has started.

"Kind of periphery stuff," he said, via the team's official website. "That stuff really gets pretty intense, I'd say next Tuesday, Wednesday. Those are really the two days that people kind of set up broad parameters for moving up, moving back at different spots, and then you have to be really pliable once it starts because if you've moved, you've got to be able to move to the other spots or move up. You have to be ready to roll."