Seahawks GM John Schneider expects trade talks to heat up on week of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in a week, which means trade chatter is on the upswing.
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is one of the draft movers and shakers, well known for his propensity to trade down. This year he sits with two first-rounders, No. 5 (from Denver) and No. 20.
Schneider said Wednesday that talks are in their nascent stages regarding draft trades, with most clubs simply getting a feel for what teams hope to do come draft day. The GM noted that the substantive talks don't heat up until next week or after the draft has started.
"Kind of periphery stuff," he said, via the team's official website. "That stuff really gets pretty intense, I'd say next Tuesday, Wednesday. Those are really the two days that people kind of set up broad parameters for moving up, moving back at different spots, and then you have to be really pliable once it starts because if you've moved, you've got to be able to move to the other spots or move up. You have to be ready to roll."
The Seahawks are one early pivot point in the draft. Having so rarely drafted this high -- just their third pick inside the top 10 since Schneider took over in 2010 (if Seattle doesn't trade it) -- the GM could look to add a difference-making piece, whether it be a quarterback who falls to No. 5 or much-needed defensive line help.
Seattle could also be a trade target for teams hoping to leap up the draft board. Given the value Schneider puts on early-to-mid-second-round picks, he could be open for business next week. Seattle should also be viewed as a potential trade-back club with their No. 20 pick, especially if they don't trade No. 5.
As the draft inches closer, the trade rumors are sure to heat up, particularly early next week.