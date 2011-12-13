Seahawks fans shower Lynch with Skittles in MNF win

During Seahawks games, the PR heavies at Skittles headquarters lean back, drape their their feet on the desk and wait for Marshawn Lynch to go to work.
In a rousing win over the Eagles in Week 13, Lynch was caught on camera snacking on the colorful candies, a dietary choice that generated a torrent of Skittles-related headlines and left the candy trending on Twitter.
Fans at CenturyLink Field advanced the surreal theme Monday night, showering Lynch -- in fully glowing Beast Mode -- with handfuls of Skittles after his 16-yard fourth-quarter score sealed a 30-13 win over the Rams.
"Nothing more refreshing than a Skittles shower after a touchdown," screamed the candy's official Twitter feed, on the heels of telling the nation's youth: "Ghosts get to swim all winter. They can just float right through the ice."
Additional evidence that our friends at Skittles live differently than the rest of us.