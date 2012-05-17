Seahawks' Doug Baldwin avoiding sophomore slump

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin defied the low expectations placed on 2011's crop of undrafted free agents, leading the team in receptions (55), receiving yards (755) and touchdowns (four). As Baldwin prepares for the start of OTAs next week, the first such workouts he'll participate in during his career, he's looking to avoid a sophomore slump.
"One of my biggest things I keep hearing from people is not to have a sophomore slump," Baldwin said according to Eric Williams of the Tacoma News Tribune. "So one of my biggest things right now is to be perfect every day. Right now I'm working on my third perfect day with no drops and no missed assignments. So, not at all, I think I have so much more to prove and so much more I'm capable of."
Baldwin's productive rookie season is even more impressive when you consider that he worked primarily out the slot and was not used in two-receiver personnel groupings. Thus far, coaches have not talked to him about playing outside, but with Sidney Rice and Mike Williams coming off injuries, Baldwin could have an opportunity to play more on the perimeter.
"Obviously I would love to play outside," he said. "That's where I played in college (Stanford). But like I said, whatever role they ask me to do, my job is to be consistent and do well at it."