Seahawks' Darrell Bevell will be a top coaching candidate in 2014

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is primed to be a hot candidate for head coaching vacancies in 2014, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live."
Bevell has been integral in molding quarterback Russell Wilson, and other front office executives have taken notice, per Rapoport. Bevell interviewed for three positions last year -- jobs with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks noticed all the teams courting Bevell and rewarded him with a lucrative two-year contract extension during the offseason, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.