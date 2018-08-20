Around the League

Seahawks cut punter Jon Ryan after 10 seasons

Published: Aug 20, 2018 at 07:10 AM
Herbie Teope

Punter Jon Ryan's 10-season run in Seattle has come to an end.

The Seahawks on Monday granted Ryan's request for a release, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

For his part, Ryan took to Twitter to say farewell to teammates, coaches, the team's front office and Seahawks fans.

The 36-year-old Ryan had two years remaining on his contract before Monday's transaction, and he was set to earn a base salary of $2.6 million in 2018 and $3 million in 2019.

Ryan averaged 44.8 yards per punt in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, and in that span became one of the more beloved players on the roster. He is best remembered for his part in a trick play in the NFC Conference Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers in Jan. 2015.

Down 16-0 in the third quarter and with Ryan as the holder, the Seahawks faked a 38-yard field goal attempt, which resulted in Ryan lofting a 19-yard touchdown pass to backup offensive tackle Garry Gilliam. The play catapulted a furious Seahawks' 28-22 comeback win over the Packers and a trip to the Super Bowl, which Seattle lost to the New England Patriots.

With Ryan's release, the Seahawks now turn to rookie punter Michael Dickson, whom Seattle selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

