Seahawks' chances vs. 49ers rest with their defense

3. Control the line: The 49ers' offensive line held the team back at times last season, but that's not the case in 2012. Led by the play of left tackle Joe Staley, San Francisco's offensive front has become the strength of this team. ProFootballFocus rates Staley as the game's best run blocker, but he's questionable for Thursday night with a concussion. The rest of the group has done a better-than-adequate job protecting Smith. Result: The 49ers look like something out of the 1920s when they're rolling. Carroll has confused opponents with multiple fronts in recent weeks. Overpowering San Francisco at the line of scrimmage could be the difference in what should be a sensational edition of "Thursday Night Football."