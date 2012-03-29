Seahawks' Carroll loves what he saw in Cam Newton

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spent nearly five minutes Wednesday marveling at a young NFL quarterback with a promising future.
For nearly five minutes, according to the Charlotte Observer, Carroll couldn't stop talking about how much he loved what he saw from the Panthers' quarterback and reigning offensive rookie of the year.
"Look out for those guys. Holy mackerel," Carroll said from the NFL Annual Meeting. "If he can just stay out there, they're going to be a fantastic team."
Already, after just one season, Carroll sees something special in Newton.
"They did so many things with him. He handled everything, and he came out of an offense (at Auburn) where he didn't even call a play," Carroll said. "If you watched him in the early interviews, he couldn't call a formation. 'OK, give us your formation and a basic play.' He couldn't answer the question because they signaled it in, and everybody got the formation.
"For him to come that far is only trumped by the fact that he went to Auburn and had no spring football and took over and won every game, became the Heisman Trophy winner and scored 50 touchdowns. That was the story before this latest story that was most remarkable to me."
Flynn can only hope that Carroll is singing his praises like this next offseason.