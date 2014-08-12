Seahawks call accusations against Lynch 'bogus'

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is under investigation by the Bellevue (Wash.) Police Department on an allegation of assault and personal property damage.
The team weighed in Tuesday to downplay the news.
"While we maintain the utmost respect for the investigative process, after speaking with Marshawn, we are comfortable the accusations are bogus," the Seahawks said in a statement on Tuesday.
NFL Media obtained on Monday a statement from authorities detailing an incident allegedly involving Lynch that occurred Sunday at 2:30 a.m. at a downtown Bellevue apartment. A female victim claimed that Lynch was involved, but police spokesperson Seth Tyler said the victim made no accusations of domestic violence or sexual assault.
No arrests have been made as authorities investigate the incident to verify if Lynch played a part. Tyler also told NFL Media that the BPD investigates "any and all complaints" until they're proven legitimate or not.
Tyler told NFL Media on Tuesday that there are no updates on the investigation, but they remain "committed to bringing this to a quick resolution."
As to Seattle's statement, Tyler said the BPD has no comment and the Seahawks are "free to release any information they want."
In February, the 28-year-old featured back pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a California court to resolve a 2012 DUI arrest.
Lynch has been the team's leading rusher in each of the past four seasons and remains an offensive centerpiece in Seattle's upcoming defense of their Super Bowl title.
*The latest Around The League Podcast answers every question about preseason action that you were too afraid to ask. *