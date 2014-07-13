Seahawks' Bruce Irvin 'hip feels 100 times better'

Heading into the final days before training camps start, we're likely to get a bevy of injury updates about who will or will not be ready when practices begin.
We'll start the process with one of the few injury issues for the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks: Bruce Irvin.
The linebacker had hip surgery this offseason and is questionable for the start of camp. Over the weekend Irvin tweeted that he is on the mend.
Of course, we should point out that Irvin being "100 times better" doesn't mean he will be ready to practice in pads.
After the team's minicamp, Pete Carroll said that Irvin's health would likely be the biggest question heading into training camp.
"Bruce is going to be up against it a little bit," Carroll said, per The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "He's had a fantastic recovery already and he is going to work his butt off to get back. But we are going to have to wait and see."
Irvin has big potential if he can stay on the field. However, as they proved last season, the Seahawks have good depth at linebacker -- with K.J. Wright, Malcolm Smith and O'Brien Schofield able to take snaps in Irvin's place -- so he won't be forced back too soon.
