Seahawks' Anthony McCoy tears Achilles tendon

Anthony McCoy earned 14 starts for the Seattle Seahawks between 2011 and 2012, looking like a promising young player at tight end. Unfortunately, his second straight season is going to be marred by a torn Achilles tendon.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that McCoy tore his left Achilles tendon, according to a source informed of the player's prognosis. McCoy missed all of last season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
It's a devastating blow for McCoy, a sixth-round pick in the 2010 draft. The Seahawks were hoping he could provide quality depth behind Zach Miller and Luke Wilson this season.
The latest Around The League Podcast visits with former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and discusses the best of the early training-camp surprises.