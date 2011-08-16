Seahawks add experience to secondary by signing Bigby

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran safety Atari Bigby on Tuesday, adding experience to their young secondary.
Bigby spent six seasons with the Green Bay Packers and was the full-time starter from 2007 to 2009. His best season came in 2007 when he recorded career highs in tackles (86), interceptions (five) and passes defended (nine). He played just 20 games in 2008 and '09 because of injuries.
Last season, Bigby played in just four regular-season games and made six tackles after having ankle surgery at the beginning of training camp, but he did have one tackle in the Packers' Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
