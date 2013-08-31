Seahawks acquire D'Anthony Smith, cut Chris Harper

NFL roster cut tracker
Teams had until 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players. Who was cut?
The Seahawks announced Saturday they have sent an undisclosed future draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for defensive tackle D'Anthony Smith. The deal is pending a physical.
The Seahawks cut 22 players Saturday to get down to the 53-man limit. The biggest surprise was their decision to release wide receiver Chris Harper, the team's fourth-round pick in April's draft. Harper was outplayed by Jermaine Kearse, a 2012 undrafted free agent who turned heads this summer. Harper could be moved to the practice squad if he isn't claimed on waivers.
As we spoke about in the latest "Around The League Podcast," the Seahawks, like the San Francisco 49ers, operate by their own rules. Cutting Harper certainly qualifies as an example of that.
The Seahawks also announced that defensive end Chris Clemonswill begin the season on the active roster. It's a sign Seattle is confident Clemons can return to action at some point in the season's first six games. Clemons tore his ACL and meniscus in January's NFC Wild Card Game.