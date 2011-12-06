Scramblers of NFL past discuss general worth of Tebowmania

When it comes to Tim Tebow, opinions vary. Unless you reside in Denver or Gainesville, where the Broncos quarterback is held in the highest regard.
But the latest interesting survey of Tebow opinions comes from The Associated Press, which gathered four retired NFL signal-callers with similar scrambling reputations. Their answers when asked about Tebow are interesting.
Joe Theismann
Washington Redskins (1974–1985)
"You've got Aaron Rodgers, you've got Drew Brees, you've got Tom Brady that set a standard of excellence in football that we haven't seen. What makes 2011 so unique is we have seen quarterback play in this league at such a high extreme, and in Tim's case, the bottom rung when it comes to completions."
Steve Young
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1985–1986), San Francisco 49ers (1987–1999)
"I learned the hard way what the job in the NFL was. I didn't know what that job was, and it wasn't natural to me (to stay in the pocket), and I like to just run around and make plays. But it's not championship football. It can be winning football, but it's not championship football. And so I had to learn the job, and the job is a Ph.D. in studying defenses and the ability -- and some of it's natural -- to deliver the football."
Bobby Douglass
Chicago Bears (1969-1975), San Diego Chargers (1975), New Orleans Saints (1976-1977), Green Bay Packers (1978)
"You have to make a decision: Can we put in some of the stuff that he's real comfortable with, plus create all these problems for the defense? And then, are we better off sacrificing some of the things that he could be learning if we didn't do that? Obviously, they have made that decision."
Randall Cunningham
Philadelphia Eagles (1985–1995), Minnesota Vikings (1997–1999), Dallas Cowboys (2000), Baltimore Ravens (2001)
"The bottom line is the man wins games. I'm probably his biggest fan. When I look at him, I see a large Michael Vick. People tell Tim what he can't do; he defies the odds. He doesn't do it in a way that everybody else does it. He doesn't do it like Tom Brady or my man, Drew Brees. But let me tell you something, at the end of the game, it's always exciting and he comes out ahead."
What have we learned? Some people believe in Tim Tebow, and some people do not. Glad we cleared that up.