Scramblers of NFL past discuss general worth of Tebowmania

Steve Young

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1985–1986), San Francisco 49ers (1987–1999)

"I learned the hard way what the job in the NFL was. I didn't know what that job was, and it wasn't natural to me (to stay in the pocket), and I like to just run around and make plays. But it's not championship football. It can be winning football, but it's not championship football. And so I had to learn the job, and the job is a Ph.D. in studying defenses and the ability -- and some of it's natural -- to deliver the football."