Around the League

Presented By

Scramblers of NFL past discuss general worth of Tebowmania

Published: Dec 06, 2011 at 10:31 AM

When it comes to Tim Tebow, opinions vary. Unless you reside in Denver or Gainesville, where the Broncos quarterback is held in the highest regard.

But the latest interesting survey of Tebow opinions comes from The Associated Press, which gathered four retired NFL signal-callers with similar scrambling reputations. Their answers when asked about Tebow are interesting.

Joe Theismann
Washington Redskins (1974–1985)
"You've got Aaron Rodgers, you've got Drew Brees, you've got Tom Brady that set a standard of excellence in football that we haven't seen. What makes 2011 so unique is we have seen quarterback play in this league at such a high extreme, and in Tim's case, the bottom rung when it comes to completions."

Steve Young
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1985–1986), San Francisco 49ers (1987–1999)
"I learned the hard way what the job in the NFL was. I didn't know what that job was, and it wasn't natural to me (to stay in the pocket), and I like to just run around and make plays. But it's not championship football. It can be winning football, but it's not championship football. And so I had to learn the job, and the job is a Ph.D. in studying defenses and the ability -- and some of it's natural -- to deliver the football."

Bobby Douglass
Chicago Bears (1969-1975), San Diego Chargers (1975), New Orleans Saints (1976-1977), Green Bay Packers (1978)
"You have to make a decision: Can we put in some of the stuff that he's real comfortable with, plus create all these problems for the defense? And then, are we better off sacrificing some of the things that he could be learning if we didn't do that? Obviously, they have made that decision."

Randall Cunningham
Philadelphia Eagles (1985–1995), Minnesota Vikings (1997–1999), Dallas Cowboys (2000), Baltimore Ravens (2001)
"The bottom line is the man wins games. I'm probably his biggest fan. When I look at him, I see a large Michael Vick. People tell Tim what he can't do; he defies the odds. He doesn't do it in a way that everybody else does it. He doesn't do it like Tom Brady or my man, Drew Brees. But let me tell you something, at the end of the game, it's always exciting and he comes out ahead."

What have we learned? Some people believe in Tim Tebow, and some people do not. Glad we cleared that up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.