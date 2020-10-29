Scouting reports on 8 NFL players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 8

Potentially replacing: ﻿Andy Dalton (concussion)





Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison this year, is in line to start if Dalton, who remains in the concussion protocol as of this publishing, is unable to go. DiNucci entered last week's game after Dalton suffered the head injury and showed flashes of potential on his two completions. The first was a flat-footed, 32-yard pass to Amari Cooper down the sideline that displayed good arm strength. His second was a short completion to Cooper in the fourth quarter in which he correctly read the blitz. However, DiNucci often held the ball too long -- most likely due to limited practice time and the inability to get through his progressions quickly -- resulting in three sacks and a pair of fumbles (both were recovered by Dallas).





Last week provided a small sample size, but when evaluating his college tape, DiNucci showed athletic ability, decent arm strength and good touch. He needs to improve his footwork and focus on getting through his progressions in a timely manner. With an important division matchup against Philadelphia ahead, I would expect the Eagles to blitz and mix coverages to try to confuse the rookie quarterback, if he gets the start. He should be better prepared to play after a week of practice with the first-team offense under his belt. Look for coordinator Kellen Moore to help DiNucci by dialing up quick throws, play-action passes and plays that will move him outside the pocket with bootlegs.