Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Published: Oct 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Andy Dalton still remains in the concussion protocol.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he was able to attend the quarterbacks meeting but will not practice today.

Dalton suffered the concussion after taking a shoulder to the helmet in the Cowboys' Week 7 loss.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Dalton is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Eagles. If he isn't cleared, rookie Ben DiNucci will start. He's been taking first-team practice reps this week.

Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:

  • The New York Giants will place left guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a sprain and small break in his throwing thumb and his status is uncertain for when they return from the bye, Rapoport reported, per a source informed. The team was not aware of the injury and Minshew wasn't on the report, Rapoport added.
  • Patriots wideout ﻿Julian Edelman﻿ recently had surgery on his knee that had been bothering him all season, Rapoport reported. He will not play against the Bills Sunday.

Related Content

news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman undergoes knee surgery, will miss game at Bills

The New England Patriots will look to break their three-game losing streak minus their top wide receiver. Julian Edelman will miss Sunday's game at the Bills after undergoing a knee procedure.
news

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew dealing with injury to throwing thumb; status for Week 9 uncertain

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a sprain and small break in his throwing thumb, Ian Rapoport reported. His status is uncertain when they return from bye.
news

Chargers player tests positive for COVID-19; team conducting meetings virtually

The Los Angeles Chargers were already dealing with wildfires. Now Anthony Lynn's team has a COVID-19 issue to maneuver around. A Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19, and he and all close contacts were told to stay home and isolate.
news

Giants place Will Hernandez on COVID-19 list; team sends multiple OL, two coaches home

The New York Giants are dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The team announced Thursday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player and his close contacts are not in the building, while the rest of the team preps for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Adam Gase: Jets' focus is on beating Chiefs, not Le'Veon Bell

The Chiefs host the Jets on Sunday and coach Adam Gase is not focused on his former running back Le'Veon Bell. He's focused on getting their first win of the season.
news

McDermott on Cam Newton ahead of AFC East showdown: We know what he's capable of

Bills coach Sean McDermott was the defensive coordinator when Cam Newton played for the Panthers and knows what the now Patriots QB is capable of.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Titans RB Derrick Henry among Players of the Month for October 

Tom Brady, Derrick Henry and Justin Herbert lead the way as the best in the NFL for the month of October. 
news

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris takes blame for Todd Gurley's touchdown mistake

Running back Todd Gurley said he was "mad as hell" for botching the plan to get down before scoring, which would have allowed the Falcons to run the clock down and kick a chip-shot game-winning field goal. 
news

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey not expected to return tonight vs. Falcons 

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown looked 'fantastic' in first day at team facility

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians liked what he saw from his newest wide receiver, Antonio Brown, on Wednesday, which was Brown's first workout with new squad. 
news

Following Lakers, Dodgers titles, Rams QB Jared Goff aims for L.A. 'three-peat'

A day after the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series, Rams QB Jared Goff spoke on the excitement in the L.A. sports world and that he's striving for a "three-peat."
