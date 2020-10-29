Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Andy Dalton still remains in the concussion protocol.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he was able to attend the quarterbacks meeting but will not practice today.
Dalton suffered the concussion after taking a shoulder to the helmet in the Cowboys' Week 7 loss.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Dalton is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Eagles. If he isn't cleared, rookie Ben DiNucci will start. He's been taking first-team practice reps this week.
Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:
- The New York Giants will place left guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a sprain and small break in his throwing thumb and his status is uncertain for when they return from the bye, Rapoport reported, per a source informed. The team was not aware of the injury and Minshew wasn't on the report, Rapoport added.
- Patriots wideout Julian Edelman recently had surgery on his knee that had been bothering him all season, Rapoport reported. He will not play against the Bills Sunday.