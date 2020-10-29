Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns to practice

The curious case of Michael Thomas' health status yielded an encouraging update on Thursday afternoon.

After missing the last several practices due to lingering ankle and hamstring issues, the Saints star receiver made his anticipated return to practice in a limited capacity, an encouraging sign that the All-Pro could be nearing a return to the field.

Since getting injured in the team's season-opening loss to the Bucs, Thomas has faced a number of hurdles on his road to recovery. He appeared set to rejoin his teammates in Week 5, but was scratched for getting into an altercation with teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿.