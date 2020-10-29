Around the NFL

Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns to practice

Published: Oct 29, 2020 at 05:24 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The curious case of Michael Thomas' health status yielded an encouraging update on Thursday afternoon.

After missing the last several practices due to lingering ankle and hamstring issues, the Saints star receiver made his anticipated return to practice in a limited capacity, an encouraging sign that the All-Pro could be nearing a return to the field.

Since getting injured in the team's season-opening loss to the Bucs, Thomas has faced a number of hurdles on his road to recovery. He appeared set to rejoin his teammates in Week 5, but was scratched for getting into an altercation with teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿.

With that incident now behind him, and the Saints fresh off a post-bye week win over the division rival Panthers, the stars are beginning to align for the 27-year-old to play a major role in Week 8 when New Orleans travels to Soldier Field to take on the 5-2 Bears.

