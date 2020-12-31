Scouting report on Rams' John Wolford; plus, four other players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 17

Replacing: ﻿Jared Goff (thumb)





With Goff out after undergoing thumb surgery on Monday, Wolford steps in for the Rams in what will be his first-ever appearance in a regular-season game. And there will be a playoff berth on the line against the Cardinals in his debut. It will have been 644 days since the 25-year-old quarterback's last start (with the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF). He did, however, spend the 2019 season on the Rams' practice squad and received playing time in all four preseason games, completing 25 of 44 pass attempts for 249 yards, three TDs and zero INTs. When watching the All-22 Coaches Film on Wolford against Houston in the 2019 preseason, my overriding thought was that he played well. He had a grasp of Sean McVay's system, showing he could read the defense and find his second and third receivers. He proved he can slide in the pocket, reset and make a throw. He's more of a touch passer, especially on deep passes, than a strong-armed thrower.





He did struggle to see the field at times due to his stature (6-1, 200 pounds). Arizona could find success against him by taking away the bootleg, an area where Wolford thrives, and making him win from the pocket. If the Cardinals can contain him, expect a number of batted balls at the line of scrimmage. With Cooper Kupp﻿ also out on Sunday, Wolford will need help from his play-caller, the run game and the young pass catchers who must step up.