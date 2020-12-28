Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

The Miami Dolphins will head into a must-win game this Sunday without wide receiver Jakeem Grant.
After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's dramatic win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Grant will be held out vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Rapoport adds that Grant landing on injured reserve is a possibility.
Grant has 36 catches for 373 yards and one touchdown on the season. Serving as the Dolphins punt and kick return specialist, Grant added another score on special teams this season and averages a league-leading 11.4 yards per punt return.
Rookie wideout Malcolm Perry is slated to fill-in for Grant on punt returns on the Dolphins depth chart while rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will field the kickoffs.
The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Buffalo.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:
- The Washington Football Team has waived quarterback Dwayne Haskins, sources tell Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he's optimistic about the return of quarterback Alex Smith (calf) this Sunday. Smith has missed Washington's last two games, both of which were defeats with Haskins at QB. Rivera also revealed that Taylor Heinicke would not only be Smith's backup vs. the Eagles, but would be the starting QB if the veteran cannot play. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also in walking boot thanks to a high-ankle sprain, according to Rivera. The injury kept Washington's top wideout out of Week 16.
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will need surgery on his right thumb but it's not necessarily something needed right now, according to Rapoport. Goff suffered a dislocated/fractured thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to Seattle. Rapoport adds that the Rams QB is adamant about playing in Week 17 vs. Arizona, but his status remains in question. Rams running back Darrell Henderson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the same game and it's unlikely he plays on Sunday, a source tells Rapoport. Tests will be done on Monday to determine the severity of Henderson's injury.
- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he's "probably leaning towards no" when it comes to Christian McCaffrey's availability this week but he will know more on Wednesday. McCaffrey (thigh) hasn't played since Week 9 and has only appeared in three games during what has been an injury-laden 2020 season.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he hopes Ronald Jones will clear COVID-19 protocol soon so the running back can test his broken finger in Week 17 and get prepared for the playoffs.
- Houston Texans coach Romeo Crennel told reporters that quarterback Deshaun Watson (elbow) will play in Week 17 if cleared by the team's medical staff. Watson hurt his right arm on a play where he was sacked, but managed to finish last Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
- The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Alexander Hollins off of the Vikings practice squad.