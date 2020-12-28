Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 11:35 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Miami Dolphins will head into a must-win game this Sunday without wide receiver Jakeem Grant﻿.

After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's dramatic win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Grant will be held out vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Rapoport adds that Grant landing on injured reserve is a possibility.

Grant has 36 catches for 373 yards and one touchdown on the season. Serving as the Dolphins punt and kick return specialist, Grant added another score on special teams this season and averages a league-leading 11.4 yards per punt return.

Rookie wideout Malcolm Perry is slated to fill-in for Grant on punt returns on the Dolphins depth chart while rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will field the kickoffs.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Buffalo.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:

  • The Washington Football Team has waived quarterback Dwayne Haskins, sources tell Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he's optimistic about the return of quarterback Alex Smith (calf) this Sunday. Smith has missed Washington's last two games, both of which were defeats with Haskins at QB. Rivera also revealed that Taylor Heinicke would not only be Smith's backup vs. the Eagles, but would be the starting QB if the veteran cannot play. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also in walking boot thanks to a high-ankle sprain, according to Rivera. The injury kept Washington's top wideout out of Week 16.
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will need surgery on his right thumb but it's not necessarily something needed right now, according to Rapoport. Goff suffered a dislocated/fractured thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to Seattle. Rapoport adds that the Rams QB is adamant about playing in Week 17 vs. Arizona, but his status remains in question. Rams running back Darrell Henderson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the same game and it's unlikely he plays on Sunday, a source tells Rapoport. Tests will be done on Monday to determine the severity of Henderson's injury.
  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he's "probably leaning towards no" when it comes to ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s availability this week but he will know more on Wednesday. McCaffrey (thigh) hasn't played since Week 9 and has only appeared in three games during what has been an injury-laden 2020 season.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he hopes Ronald Jones will clear COVID-19 protocol soon so the running back can test his broken finger in Week 17 and get prepared for the playoffs.
  • Houston Texans coach Romeo Crennel told reporters that quarterback Deshaun Watson (elbow) will play in Week 17 if cleared by the team's medical staff. Watson hurt his right arm on a play where he was sacked, but managed to finish last Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
  • The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Alexander Hollins off of the Vikings practice squad.

Related Content

news

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2020 season

Here are the complete NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2020 season.
news

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins 

The Washington Football Team have released quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ron Rivera 'optimistic' about Alex Smith's chances of playing in Week 17

The Washington Football Team can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 17 and coach Ron Rivera is optimistic that Alex Smith will be back.
news

Doug Pederson 'fully confident' he'll be back as Eagles coach in 2021

Though the Eagles are knocked out of the playoffs in a putrid NFC East, coach Doug Pederson said he's "fully confident" that he will be back in Philly next season.
news

Colts need help making playoffs after second-half 'rut' in loss to Steelers

The Colts were on their way to making the playoffs but then they gave up a first-half lead and lost to the Steelers. Coach Frank Reich called their second-half play a rut.
news

What to watch for in Bills-Patriots on 'Monday Night Football'

Having already clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) enter the final Monday Night Football game of the season no longer looking like the "little brother." A win over the New England Patriots (6-8) would be a form of poetic justice Buffalo hasn't experienced in quite some time.
news

Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Titans in the Packers' 40-14 blowout win. 
news

Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future in 2020, Taylor Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU. Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. 
news

J.J. Watt rants about still giving effort during Texans' 'trash' season: 'We stink'

The Houston Texans' star defensive end has expressed frustration multiple times during the club's four-win season. Following Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the annoyance with his team's play boiled over.
news

Washington-Eagles game slotted for Week 17 Sunday night game

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in Week 17, airing on NBC, the NFL announced. 
news

Rams QB Jared Goff suffers broken thumb, unlikely to play in Week 17

Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ sustained a broken right thumb in his team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's unlikely Goff will play in Week 17 vs. the Cardinals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW