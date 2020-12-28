Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

The Miami Dolphins will head into a must-win game this Sunday without wide receiver Jakeem Grant﻿.

After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's dramatic win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Grant will be held out vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Rapoport adds that Grant landing on injured reserve is a possibility.

Grant has 36 catches for 373 yards and one touchdown on the season. Serving as the Dolphins punt and kick return specialist, Grant added another score on special teams this season and averages a league-leading 11.4 yards per punt return.

Rookie wideout Malcolm Perry is slated to fill-in for Grant on punt returns on the Dolphins depth chart while rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will field the kickoffs.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Buffalo.

