Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to first playoff berth since 2007 season

Dec 26, 2020
Postseason aspirations accompanied Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay and the plan has come to fruition.

The Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 following their 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday -- a lopsided affair that saw Brady set the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season.

With the Saints having locked up the NFC South the day prior, the Buccaneers (10-5) have sewn up one of the NFC's three wild-card spots. It's safe to say they expect to play past the opening weekend.

"We're going to be a pretty tough out," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game.

Brady's first season with Tampa -- and not with the New England Patriots -- has played out with the Buccaneers returning to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, while making it 12 straight seasons in which TB12 will play in the postseason.

"I know at different times we haven't played the way we're capable of playing and when we do play that way we're capable of playing, we're tough to beat,'' Brady said.

Brady's Bucs punching their playoff ticket comes less than a week removed from the Patriots having their NFL-record playoff streak snapped at 11 years.

While Brady's back in the playoffs, this will be the first postseason trip for many of Arians' Buccaneers. A postseason trip that began to take shape in March has been booked.

"This is just the beginning," Arians said. "Our goal when we started out -- especially this year -- was just getting to the dance, and now it's to win 11 games."

