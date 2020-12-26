Saints wrap up fourth NFC South title in a row

Once again, the NFC South belongs to the New Orleans Saints.

On the strength of the Saints' 52-33 Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, New Orleans clinched its fourth consecutive division title.

Three weeks removed from becoming the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth, New Orleans wrapped up a division title for the seventh time with Sean Payton as head coach.

New Orleans (11-4), which has now won at least 11 games for four years running, could've lost to the Vikings and still locked up the division crown provided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Detroit Lions on Saturday. The Saints took care of business on Friday instead.