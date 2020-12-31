Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Some good news for Washington football fans.
After not practicing on Wednesday, quarterback Alex Smith stretched with the team and took first-team reps in individual and team drills Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The plan has been to ramp him up and hope he can practice fully Friday, Pelissero added.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said the veteran looked "much more fluid" than he previously has. Smith, of course, has been dealing with a calf strain that forced him to miss the past two games.
Rivera said running back Antonio Gibson was held out of practice as a precaution as he continues to nurse a toe injury.
"Antonio is fine," Rivera said. "Trying to be smart with it, trying to keep him off of it as much as possible."
The Washington Football Team can clinch a playoff spot and the NFC East title with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:
- The Cincinnati Bengals announced they placed center B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-football Injury list with an abdominal injury.
- Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said wideout Kenny Golladay will not play Sunday vs. the Vikings and his season is over.
- The Los Angeles Rams placed defensive lineman Michael Brockers on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Kansas City Chiefs running backs Le'Veon Bell (knee) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and wide receivers Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (calf) sat out practice Thursday.
- Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones (hamstring) did not participate at practice. The team placed Pro Bowl center Alex Mack on their reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (shin) did not participate at practice.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb/rib/ankle) was limited at practice.