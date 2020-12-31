Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The team announced it placed Michael Brockers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
It's uncertain at this time whether he was a close contact or tested positive.
The Rams will already be without receiver Cooper Kupp due to a positive COVID-19 test and quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent thumb surgery this week.
Brockers is a key member of the Rams defensive line rotation. The 30-year-old has generated five sacks and 51 tackles playing next to Aaron Donald this season.
The Rams will make the postseason by beating the Cardinals or Sunday or could also squeak in with a Chicago Bears loss to the Packers.