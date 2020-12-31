Around the NFL

Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 31, 2020 at 02:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

It's uncertain at this time whether he was a close contact or tested positive.

The Rams will already be without receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ due to a positive COVID-19 test and quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent thumb surgery this week.

Brockers is a key member of the Rams defensive line rotation. The 30-year-old has generated five sacks and 51 tackles playing next to ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ this season.

The Rams will make the postseason by beating the Cardinals or Sunday or could also squeak in with a Chicago Bears loss to the Packers.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The Dolphins will be without their closer this weekend. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith took first-team reps at practice today, Tom Pelissero reported. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter advocates for elimination of offseason program

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter wrote a column Thursday detailing why he believes the league should eliminate the offseason program.
news

A.J. Green unsure about future with Bengals: 'If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here'

Bengals WR A.J. Green's impending status as an unrestricted free agent prompted inquiries about whether Sunday's game against Baltimore will be his last with the team. The veteran was understandably vague.  
news

Ravens, CB Jimmy Smith agree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

The Ravens and veteran corner Jimmy Smith agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Two more Browns players test positive for COVID-19; Jarvis Landry, WRs come off list

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with COVID-19 issues ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after two more players tested positive.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons' 2020 'story could be a lot different' 

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows his team had a chance to have more than four wins this season but fell short.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones lacking mobility, expects to continue to play from pocket

Daniel Jones, who has dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries in recent weeks, noted that he probably still won't be as mobile as normal in the Giants' pivotal Week 17 matchup.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'No extra, added pressure' on me with playoffs on the line

Despite getting benched in favor of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ during last Saturday's miraculous come-from-behind win, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will get the start for the Fins in this week's high-pressure situation. 
news

Rams QB John Wolford 'confident' ahead of NFL debut vs. Cardinals

John Wolford will take his first NFL snap on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals, and the former AAF QB is not fretting the high-pressure situation.
news

Packers claim DT Damon Harrison via waivers

The Green Bay Packers claimed defensive tackle Damon Harrison from waivers, per the transaction wire.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW