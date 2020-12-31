Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

It's uncertain at this time whether he was a close contact or tested positive.

The Rams will already be without receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ due to a positive COVID-19 test and quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent thumb surgery this week.

Brockers is a key member of the Rams defensive line rotation. The 30-year-old has generated five sacks and 51 tackles playing next to ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ this season.