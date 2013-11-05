Scott Tolzien activated to Packers' 53-man roster

The Green Bay Packers gave Scott Tolzien a raise to keep him around last week. Now he's waving goodbye to the practice squad.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Tolzien was added to the team's 53-man roster on Tuesday, according to a team source. The move was made after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Packers will continue to start Seneca Wallace for the time being, though Tolzien could become an option if Wallace struggles to move the offense. Rodgers said Tuesday that his injury is "significant," a sign Tolzien could spend multiple weeks on the roster.
Tolzien was an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin who has bounced around from San Diego to San Francisco to Green Bay since 2011. The Packersrecently increased Tolzien's salary from $6,000 per week to a base salary of $544,999, ensuring the quarterback would not sign with another team.
In other quarterback news, former Packer Matt Flynn cleared waivers Tuesday, one day after being released by the Buffalo Bills. The Packers' decision not to put in a claim for Flynn is a good indication they have no plans to bring him back at this time.