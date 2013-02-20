Scott Pioli reportedly signs with SiriusXM NFL Radio

Scott Pioli was so integral to the New England Patriots' success that his VP of player personnel position was split among four employees when he flew the coop for the Kansas City Chiefs. What ultimately swayed him to leave Bill Belichick was the opportunity to breathe life into a once-proud football community that had gone stale.
Four years later, the former Chiefs general manager finds himself back on the market after failing at his two most important tasks: finding a quarterback and a head coach. Pioli has opted to sign on with SiriusXM NFL Radio, FoxSports.com reported Wednesday, rather than re-join Belichick in New England or team up with best friend Thomas Dimitroff with the Atlanta Falcons.
Pioli will begin providing analysis during this week's NFL Scouting Combine and will appear on various SiriusXM NFL shows throughout the year. He also has signed on with NFL Network to provide analysis leading up to the NFL draft.
Still just 47 years old, Pioli might simply need a year to recharge his batteries before tackling a front-office job in 2014.