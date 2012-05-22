Scott Fujita 'willing to share everything' on bounties

Fujita maintains he contributed money for big plays in 2009, but never paid a cent to injure opponents. It's unclear what additional information he plans to furnish, but Fujita undoubtedly brings a unique perspective to the matter. Along with his firsthand knowledge of what went on inside the Saints' locker room, Fujita operates as a member of the NFL Players Association's Executive Council and Health and Safety Committee. He is a rare figure in that he understands both the culture the Saints defense embraced under Gregg Williams, along with what fueled the league's recent crusade for heightened player safety.