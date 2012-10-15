Scott Fujita's neck injury could end his NFL career

The neck injury that Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants could be a career-ending issue, a source who has spoken with the player told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported the news earlier Monday. Fujita's neck injury, which kept him out of Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, has both the team and player concerned.
This is a hugely surprising development for Fujita, who missed the game with what the Browns termed a shoulder injury. He played in Cleveland's previous four games, registering 14 tackles and one sack.
Fujita's name has been in the news for months as he fought a four-game suspension for his role in the New Orleans Saints' bounty program. The ban recently was cut to one game, though Fujita -- who always has proclaimed his innocence of any wrongdoing -- is appealing that suspension as well.
Fujita is in his 11th NFL season. A fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2002 draft, Fujita has 767 career tackles and 23.5 sacks. He won a Super Bowl championship with the Saints in the 2009 season.