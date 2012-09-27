Scott Fujita, Roger Goodell to meet Friday about bounties

Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita is expected to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday, per a source who has spoken with the player.
Fujita's original meeting Sept. 18 over video-conference was postponed and now will be held face to face.
The meeting will be to discuss Fujita's vacated three-game suspension for his role in the New Orleans Saints' bounty program.
Free-agent defensive end Anthony Hargrove, Saints defensive end Will Smith and Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma have all met with Goodell.