Scott Fujita, Roger Goodell to meet about Saints bounty scandal

Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita, who was issued a suspension by the NFL for his role in the New Orleans Saints bounty program, will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York at 1 p.m. ET Friday, according to a source briefed on the scheduling.
Fujita's meeting with Goodell comes on the heels of the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Although Fujita's suspension was vacated, Goodell still has the power to suspend him and the other players under the "conduct detrimental" portion of the collective bargaining agreement.