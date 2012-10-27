Scott Fujita placed on injured reserve by Cleveland Browns

Scott Fujita was placed on the injured reserve list by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, ending the linebacker's 2012 season.
The 11-year veteran hasn't played since suffering a neck injury against the New York Giants on Oct. 7. Fujita said the injury is serious enough that it could end his NFL career.
Fujita played in four games this season, registering one sack and 14 tackles.
The team signed defensive lineman Brian Sanford off of the practice squad, adding him to the active roster.