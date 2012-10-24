Scott Fujita lands on Cleveland Browns' injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns plan to place linebacker Scott Fujita on injured reserve, coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday.
Fujita suffered a neck injury against the New York Giants in Week 5, and NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it could be career-threatening.
Fujita ends his season with 14 tackles and one sack in four games. The 2012 season was tumultuous for Fujita as he continues to fight a suspension levied by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell because of his involvement in the New Orleans Saints' bounty program.
"It's tough, man," linebacker D'Qwell Jackson said, according to The Associated Press. "Just having him around the building, his personality and the guy that he is, it's a loss for all of us."
Defensive tackle Phil Taylor practiced Wednesday for the first time after being taken off the physically unable to perform list. He has been out since sustaining a pectoral muscle injury during the offseason.
Most important for Browns fans, however, is the health of running back Trent Richarson (ribs). Shurmur pulled him out of last week's 17-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.