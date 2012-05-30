Scott Fujita attends 'bounty' hearing

Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita is the only player implicated in the New Orleans Saints "bounty" program at the union grievance hearing in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Fujita, who played for the Saints from 2006 to 2009, also attended the initial NFL Players Association grievance hearing regarding the suspension of players cited in the scandal two weeks ago in New York.
The NFLPA alleges in this grievance that NFL Commission Roger Goodell doesn't have the authority to suspend Fujita and three other players because the so-called bounty scheme paid players and therefore is a salary-cap issue, which would be ruled on by an arbitrator and not the commissioner.
Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma has been suspended for the entire 2012 season, current Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove was suspended eight games, Saints defensive end Will Smith was suspended four games and Fujita three games for their roles in scheme that rewarded players for intentionally injuring opponents.
The NFLPA argued in a separate grievance two weeks ago that Goodell can't rule or hear appeals for alleged behavior that took place on the field. A ruling on that could come down any day, according to a league spokesman.
The NFL maintains that players' and coaches' behavior in the bounty scheme fell under the "conduct detrimental" portion of the most recent collective bargaining agreement and can be ruled on by Goodell.
Saints head coach Sean Payton was suspended for a year, general manager Mickey Loomis eight games and assistant head coach Joe Vitt six games. Former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the architect of the program, has been suspended indefinitely.
Vilma has also taken his case to court, suing Goodell for defamation.