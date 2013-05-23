Scott Chandler aiming for Buffalo Bills training camp

Scott Chandler suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 16, an unfortunate bit of timing that ended one season while potentially impacting the next.
Five months to the day after the injury, the Buffalo Bills tight end continues to make promising strides toward a complete recovery.
Brandt: Setting the record straight
Gil Brandt picks out five rookies with their fair share of doubters -- and a good shot at proving their critics wrong. More ...
"The knee feels really good," Chandler said following a solo workout Thursday, according to the Bills' official website. "I feel great. Running routes you could probably tell it's not 100 percent, but it's better than most so I feel good."
"I feel it's realistic," Chandler said. "It's kind of what I expected. Honestly, I just wanted to be ready to go when training camp and the season came around. I'm not a guy who is going to sit there and hope that it gets better. I'm going to be proactive."
Chandler isn't going to be confused with Rob Gronkowski, but he has developed into a solid offensive player for the Bills, with 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He's easily the Bills' best option at tight end.