Scott Boras: Heisman winner Kyler Murray won't play pro football

Published: Dec 08, 2018 at 09:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray now has a Heisman Trophy on his resume, a somewhat surprising highlight to one of the most star-studded seasons in college football. And according to his baseball agent, college is where his football career will end.

Scott Boras, who negotiated Murray's $4.66 million baseball contract this summer after he was selected No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland A's, told NFL.com that there is no uncertainty when it comes to Murray's future.

"Kyler has agreed and the A's agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season," Boras said this week over the phone. "After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It's already done."

In short, his future is in baseball.

Saturday night, Murray won the award as the nation's best college football player with 2,167 points over Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (1,871) and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins (783). He threw for more than 4,000 yards with 40 TDs for Oklahoma, following in Baker Mayfield's footsteps in winning the award. Murray's Sooners and Tagovailoa's Crimson Tide will face each other in the College Football Playoff in a few weeks.

Murray raised the issue this week when asked by reporters during a pre-Heisman media availability, saying he'd be open to playing football as a pro, as well.

"I'd like to do both, if possible," Murray said. "But I don't know how possible that is."

But Boras notes, "From a contractual perspective, it is set."

Murray will be in spring training with the A's. At OU, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 runs batted in and 10 steals in 51 games.

If he decided to play football, it's clear he wouldn't be nearly as coveted, draft-wise, as he is in baseball. According to several NFL scouts, Murray would likely land on the second day of the draft, perhaps a second-rounder but more likely a third-rounder.

Though an electric athlete and accomplished passer, it's hard to project him as an NFL quarterback, considering he's shorter than 5-foot-10. There just isn't much precedent for a quarterback that small -- whereas as a center fielder, it's not an issue. Scouts struggled to envision him as a pro quarterback, let alone find him a draft grade.

Clearly in baseball, he's more of a sure-thing as a prospect -- never mind that he sees the injury risk in football as greater and baseball contracts are fully guaranteed. His bat speed and athleticism could lead him to the majors quickly.

In the end, as Boras said, there isn't as much of a decision as it would seem.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW