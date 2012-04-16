Schwartz addresses arrests in Lions' team meeting

The Detroit Lions have followed up a 2011 season full of controversy with an offseason full of arrests. Defensive tackle Nick Fairley, running back Mikel Leshoure and offensive tackle Johnny Culbreath all have been arrested on various marijuana-related charges.
Coach Jim Schwartzaddressed the issue Monday at a team meeting as the Lions got back together in Detroit for offseason workouts.
"We've come so far. We don't want anything to hold us back," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Schwartz's message. "I think everybody knows that. Some of the guys that were having trouble are younger guys, and they'll figure it out. We'll be there to help them along."
This is a roster full of young guys. Ndamukong Suh theoretically is a leader for the team but too often acts immature on the field.
Schwartz has tried to build a team with an edge in Detroit. It's worked. The next challenge: Schwartz must show he can control this group after its first taste of success.