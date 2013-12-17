Schottenheimer: No NFL coach better than Shanahan

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Marty Schottenheimer won 205 games during his NFL head-coaching career.
Of those wins, 197 came during successful runs with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers. The rest -- and this is easy to forget -- were tallied during Schottenheimer's one-and-done run with the Washington Redskins in 2001.
We brought up the current state of the Redskins when we met with Schottenheimer, who visited NFL Network studios Tuesday for the premiere of "A Football Life: Marty Schottenheimer."
Schottenheimer said he didn't know enough about the Redskins' current inner workings to say if he would've handled the tricky Robert Griffin III situation any differently than Mike Shanahan, but Schottenheimer didn't hesitate to deliver praise for Washington's embattled coach.
"I've said it for years and been on record for years," Schottenheimer began. "There's not a better coach in the National Football League than Mike Shanahan."
"I still believe that. Absolutely," Schottenheimer said. "I'm not going to change that, for all the years I've competed against him. That doesn't change on the basis of his current situation and this (RGIII) incident alone. I'm a big Mike Shanahan fan."
Schottenheimer believes Shanahan will land on his feet if his run with the Redskins soon ends, as many have predicted.
"If it doesn't work, he'll get another job," he said. "And he'll do well, too."